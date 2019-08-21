ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A flood-damaged home was fully engulfed in fire in St. Charles County.
More than 20 firefighters and six fire trucks spent more than two hours extinguishing a fire that overtook the vacant, flood-damaged home in the first block of Grove Avenue off Highway B on Aug. 19, according to officials. The building was reportedly vacant and had all the utilities disconnected.
“After a flood it is not uncommon for property owners to try to dispose of damaged property by setting these homes on fire. This is not the proper method of removal of damaged buildings or debris, and these fires create a dangerous situation for neighbors and first responders. We would prefer that property owners work through the proper mitigation process of cleaning up after a flood,” said Central County Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Steve Brown.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire using a defensive attack. Central County Fire & Rescue crews were assisted by the St. Charles City Fire Department, Orchard Farm Fire Protection District, St. Charles County Ambulance District and St. Charles County Police in extinguishing the blaze.
Authorities told News 4 it is believed the fire was intentionally set.
The origin of the fire is currently unknown, authorities said.
