ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect wanted for car theft was arrested on the deck of a St. Charles County home Monday.
Chase McKenzie, 20, was trying to figure out what was going on outside his house as he heard a police helicopter overhead. At the time, his father was on the phone with a 911 operator.
“I was like, ‘Well, what’s going on here?’ So, I’m looking outside my window just to see if I can see this helicopter and I see four or five police cars pull up and they’re right in front of my house. And I’m like ‘What’s going on?” he said.
Within moments, police arrested a 40-year-old suspect on the deck outside the McKenzies’ sliding glass door.
“The guy lays out on the deck. He's got his hands out and things, like that they got the canine, the dogs are there, the dogs are barking. They're shouting, ‘Stay still, stay on the ground!’ And he's, he's lying on the ground right in front of me,” said McKenzie.
Car thefts continue to be a problem around St. Charles County, with numbers spiking in recent weeks. That has prompted several police departments to join together and create an auto theft task force. County prosecutor Tim Lohmar is also pushing for judges to set higher bond and tougher penalties.
“When you've got criminal activity that has become the number one criminal activity in the county, you've got to change your approach,” Lohmar said.
Police say the suspect’s 44-year-old accomplice as arrested about a block away.
