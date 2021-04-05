ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County family is scrambling to get fully vaccinated after the state dropped the ball. The family claims the state gave their vaccine appointments to others and they were told their only option is to get their second dose in Kansas City.
"We all have underlying health conditions in our family and it's been a big concern since this whole pandemic started," Mathew Reeves said. He's been desperately waiting to get the vaccine. On March 3 he got his chance and drove 110 miles from his home to a state-run mass vaccine event in Fredricktown.
"After we got the initial dose, we had the National Guard member come to our car and told us that we'll receive an email closer to your second shot due date and you'll schedule for this location," Reeves said. He was handed a piece of paper telling him his second shot would be April 2 at that same location.
Like the National Guard member told him, Reeves got an email from the Missouri vaccine navigator site saying he would receive an email when it's time to schedule his second dose. That email never came.
With 48 hours until the event, Reeves decided to call the hotline and find out what was going on. "I found out that the event that was supposed to be private for the folks that went to this event on March 3 had been moved to public and anyone could register and they didn't notify us," Reeves said.
He was told all those appointments were now full, leaving him scrambling for his second shot. "We looked around the state, and the best thing they could come up with was Kansas City for next Friday the 9th."
That's right - Fredricktown for the first dose, Kansas City for the second - legitimately crossing the state.
"It's infuriating," Reeves said. "You're suppose to be helping us, we're suppose to rely on you to get this done, to manage this pandemic and vaccine rollout and you're doing a terrible job."
We called the state to see what's going on here and we also talked to the St. Charles County health department to see if something could be done to help. Reeves said St. Charles County is stepping up to give them their second dose on Friday, April 2.
