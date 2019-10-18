ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A St. Charles County couple made a bold move to thank the person who changed their lives forever.
Mary Beth Renaud was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2015 and kidney failure the following year.
“I could feel myself more tired than normal, that’s the only thing. You don’t really know you’re sick. That’s why they call it kinda the silent killer," said Renaud.
She was put on the donation list at the end of 2018. None of her family or friends were matches. Her husband Paul, the former mayor of O'Fallon, went into campaign mode.
“We had thousands of mailers go out. We had 500 yard signs out and almost 100 magnets on vehicles," said Paul.
The family then decided to pay for a billboard on the side of I-70 at T.R. Hughes Boulevard that read, "Our mom needs a kidney. Are you her match?"
Ironically, Mary Beth received a life-changing call from Barnes-Jewish Hospital on September 18, the night before the billboard was set to go up.
"When she answered, they said this is Barnes Hospital. Can you be here within 90 minutes? You are the primary recipient for a kidney," said Paul.
By the next morning, Mary Beth had her new kidney. While she was in surgery, Paul received a text from the sign company letting him know the billboard was going up.
“I’m looking out thinking how ironic could that be that the sign went up the day, the minute she was getting her kidney," said Paul.
Instead of taking the billboard down, the family decided to pay tribute to the person who gave their kidney to Mary Beth. It now reads, "Our mom found a kidney. Thank you to my Hero!"
“It’s just so emotional... just want people to know you’re thankful. Somebody had to give their life for me to have life. Just want to tell them thank you,” said Mary Beth.
The person who donated their kidney had died, so Mary Beth will never get the chance to meet them. She hopes to eventually meet their family and say thank you in person.
The family hopes the billboard also serves as encouragement for everyone to sign up to be a donor so you can be someone else's hero.
“When it comes to life and death, you’re a hero. Whether you are a first responder, whether you’re military or an organ donor, you’re a hero," said Paul.
Mary Beth and Paul have decided to give all of their signs and vehicle magnets to a Foristell couple whose 24-year-old son Nathan, who just found out he needs a kidney.
