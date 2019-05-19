ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local family is thankful the stray bullet didn't hurt them but are still terrified of the experience.
Tim Klobnak's son was wearing his seatbelt when the stray bullet went through the car's door, through the seat and stopped at the seatbelt.
It's not the way seatbelts normally save someone's life. But that was the case Saturday night for the Klobnak family.
They had just past the gold's gym on highway 94 in St. Peters.
"All of a sudden we hear something like a bomb go off in our car, I mean a bomb," Klobnak said.
At first they thought they ran over something.
"You could smell the sulfur and a burning fragrance inside and my son goes 'I'm hit, I'm hit by something,'" Klobnak said.
But it wasn't until they pulled into the driveway of their St. Charles County home when they saw a bullet hole in the door.
"It went completely through the door and you can see where it entered the seat ... then it came up out of the seat," Klobnak said.
That's where it came to a stop in the seatbelt.
"[The seatbelt] actually blocked the bullet," Klobnak said.
Tim Klobnak Jr. says the bullet gave him a welt, but that's all.
"I got pretty lucky," Tim Klobnak Jr. said.
Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating. They said witnesses heard four gunshots coming from the apartment complex on the other side of 94. But they still don't know who fired the gun.
To walk away with nothing but a few holes in their car, the Klobnak's are nothing but thankful.
