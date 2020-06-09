ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Another summer event has been canceled due to social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus, the St. Charles County Fair.
Fair organizers said they brainstormed ways to keep everyone safe and to follow guidelines, but couldn’t find a feasible option.
“After many hours of consideration and discussions with our many vendors and volunteers who make the St. Charles County Fair, we are saddened to announce the cancellation of the 2020 St. Charles County Fair, to the general public,” the release states.
Organizers are working on a possible exhibitor only event that would allow young people to highlight projects they spent months preparing to present at the fair.
Next year’s fair is scheduled for July 27-31, 2021.
