ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Charles County is experiencing a 911 outage.
The county-wide problem was first reported by the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department, which said their 911 telephone lines stopped working around 8 a.m. Monday.
Residents in the county who need emergency service should call their department’s non-emergency line or the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000 for emergency and non-emergency assistance.
It is unknown when the problem will be fixed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.