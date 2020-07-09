ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Leaders in St. Charles County say they're seeing an increasing number in positive cases, and County Executive Steve Ehlmann is considering a potential shut down of some businesses.
The decision to wear a mask is just a recommendation, not a requirement in the county.
Thursday, nearly 90 people have tested positive for COVID-19. 79 positive cases were confirmed Wednesday.
On June 25, two weeks ago, St. Charles County had 1,011 cases and 73 deaths. On Thursday the county reported 1,364 cases and 77 deaths. According to the county's website, they've seen a 281% increase over 14 days.
[RELATED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths in Illinois and Missouri]
The county's health director says by looking at numbers from this week alone they are seeing a significant shift in increasing positive cases.
They are strongly recommending residents wear masks when out in public.
'I'm very concerned at the exponential growth of cases that we're seeing in St. Charles County right now, this tells me that people are spreading the disease and contracting the disease very quickly, we're only testing a very small percentage of the population," said St. Charles County Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman.
The health director says they are not requiring people to wear masks at this time, but he hopes people will follow this recommendation so that we can see a decline in the number of positive cases.
"We're seeing fewer long term care facility exposure, fewer healthcare exposure, and a lot more community, domestic travel, workplace and unknown exposure," Clanci-Chapman said. "That tells us that people are out and about and they're close enough to other folks that they're contracting the disease."
The county executive's office does not have a time frame on when it may decide on any potential closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.