ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Saturday's severe weather forced St. Charles County officials to end the COVID-19 vaccine event early.
One week after thousands of people sat in miles-long traffic backups for hours awaiting their COVID-19 vaccine, officials with St. Charles County are pleased with the changes put into place.
The county's health department said the drive-thru event at the Family Arena stopped at 6:20 p.m. instead of the scheduled 7 p.m. due to sever weather in the area. The health department said those who were scheduled to get their shot Saturday and missed it, to call the county's COVID-19 hotline on Monday to reschedule. The number is 636-949-1899.
Saturday's event was the last day of a three-day mass vaccine event meant to vaccinate more than 10,000 people.
