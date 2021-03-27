St. Charles Mass Vaccination event

Thursday's mass vaccination event at the Family Arena in St. Charles.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Saturday's severe weather forced St. Charles County officials to end the COVID-19 vaccine event early.

The county's health department said the drive-thru event at the Family Arena stopped at 6:20 p.m. instead of the scheduled 7 p.m. due to sever weather in the area. The health department said those who were scheduled to get their shot Saturday and missed it, to call the county's COVID-19 hotline on Monday to reschedule. The number is 636-949-1899.

Saturday's event was the last day of a three-day mass vaccine event meant to vaccinate more than 10,000 people. 

