ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- When it looked like an annual fundraiser wouldn't happen this year because of the coronavirus, students at Harris Elementary School tried something different.
They created a virtual lemonade stand with a goal of raising $400 to help fight childhood cancer.
They reached that goal... and then some.
News 4's Steve Harris has the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.