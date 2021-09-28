ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Drivers who use Interstate 70 at Route 370 in St. Charles County should prepare for delays while MoDOT does emergency pavement repairs.
Starting Tuesday at 7 p.m., crews will close two right lanes and the shoulder of eastbound I-70. Only the left lane will remain open. The lanes should reopen by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews will close all but the left lane on westbound I-70. The lanes should reopen by 6 a.m.
The emergency pavement repairs are weather permitting.
