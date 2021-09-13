ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Charles County Council tabled a fiery discussion over school quarantine policies on Monday night, seeking additional information that could be forthcoming from the state.
The resolution, introduced by a few members of the council, pushes for the removal of the county health department from quarantine orders within county school districts. Instead, it states local school boards and administrators should be left to make decisions regarding close contact quarantines.
"What we ought to be doing right now is taking care of our health and the education of our children," said one parent. "And we the parents decide what's best for our children, not you!"
The council chambers were packed for the public comment portion of the meeting, in which those from both sides of the issue got equal time arguing their case.
"What is the purpose of a public health department if they don't have any control over the public's health?" asked Justin McCoy, a father of two students.
"I want deference to the experts, to the public health experts, to doctors, physicians, epidemiologists," said Jarrett Pillsbury, who has two children in the Francis Howell School District.
Others, though, argued parents should get the ultimate say when it comes to their children and don't believe the positivity rate amongst children warrants quarantining.
"Forcing our health children who can barely support the weight of their own backpacks to carry the burden of community health is damaging and wrong," said one parent.
"Show me where masks work," said Cory Shires, as he looked at those in crowd wearing masks. "I see blindness and a security blanket. You're just wrapping yourself up in lies. Proof is what we need."
County Executive Steve Ehlmann said he is in contact with the state's health department director and believes a new health order will be passed down within the next two weeks that could alter the approach to quarantine cases in schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.