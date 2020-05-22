ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two weeks into the State of Missouri relaxing social distancing restrictions, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said they have seen a decline in cases for the past 38 days. News 4 has been tracking the data, and it does appear that numbers in St Charles County are headed down.
That’s good news heading into Memorial Day weekend, as many businesses are looking to regain the financial losses they took during quarantine.
“I’m very excited to be back. Main Street needs to get going,” said Alice Stoviak, owner of Braddens restaurant.
Stoviak reopened her restaurant Friday after shutting down for eight weeks. Inside, some tables are off limits for social distancing, and she also consulted with the county before opening for lunch.
Ehlmann said businesses play a role keeping people safe, but so do customers.
“It’s up to customers to make sure they don't frequent businesses that aren't doing right things,” he said. “We have had a few reports but in the end, everyone is making a good effort.”
Ehlmann said his administration is watching the data closely. The county has tracked a total of 714 cases and 54 deaths. Since May 4, the number of new cases each day have remained low, with most days fewer than 10. In fact other than Wednesday, new cases have been fewer than 10 each day since May 9.
“Right now we are happy with fact we have gone 38 days in a row with a downward trend. There’s no guarantee that’s going to continue, so we are doing everything we can with contact tracing, keeping people quarantined that have disease; just doing everything we can to make sure numbers go down,” Ehlmann said.
A new round of drive through testing will begin in St. Charles County next week. Patients need to sign up through the state, but according to Ehlmann, anyone who is a Missouri resident can get tested, even if they aren't displaying symptoms of the virus.
