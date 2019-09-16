ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local city has been named one of the Best Places to Live in America by Money.com.
O’Fallon, Missouri in St. Charles County was ranked 24th on the 2019 list. Money.com said O'Fallon "offers a quaint, family-friendly feel just off a bend in the Mississippi River."
To create the list, Money.com looked at places with a population of 50,000 or greater and ranked them in a variety of categories, including economy, cost of living, diversity, ease of living, and health and safety. Reporters also researched each spot and interviewed residents.
