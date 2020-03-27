ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several businesses in St. Charles County will work together Friday to feed hundreds of hospital workers.
Friday at noon area restaurants will provide lunch for the entire hospital staff at St. Joseph’s.
The owner of Valenti's Market, on nearby Main Street, said they want to give back to the hospital staff who support their businesses year round.
This will be a coordinated community effort. Others involved include Anthony's Produce, Main Street Church, Bev Roy Hope Foundation, and Dietz and Watson.
The owner of Valenti's said nurses, doctors and hospital staff frequent their business throughout the year so their staff decided to do something for hospital workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic.
St. Charles County is under that stay-at-home order leaving many businesses in the area struggling.
This is just one of the many positive things we've seen come out of this uncertain time.
The goal is to bring some hope to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.