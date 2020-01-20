ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A car crashed into a St. Charles County building Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Runge Chiropractic in the 1000 block of Corporate Parkway in Wentzville around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle into a building.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the area following the initial report and captured images of bricks on the ground and a front entrance that was badly damaged.
The man who was inside the car at the time of the crash was taken to a Lake Saint Louis Hospital for treatment. A hospital official told News 4 the man broke free and attempted to run away after arriving at the hospital via ambulance but was apprehended within moments. The man is now receiving treatment for injuries suffered in the crash.
No other information has been released.
