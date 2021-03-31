DEFIANCE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County brewery will offer an Easter Sunday service and the beer taps will be flowing.
Good News Brewing Company in Defiance has hosted a Christmas Eve and Easter service for the past few years as a way for people to gather outside of the traditional church setting.
After cancelling last year's service because of COVID-19, the owners are looking forward to this week's beautiful weather.
"It's a pretty big space, there's a rooftop deck, open space, it can easily hold 150-200 people. We did it two years ago when it was really nice and we had a pretty good turnout, we didn't have one last year because of COVID, so we're looking forward to having a good crowd this week for people who want to gather,” said Owner Dan Tripp.
Sunday morning's service will begin at 10 a.m. For more information on the service, visit here.
