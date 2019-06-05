ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County residents have started to combat disease-carrying mosquitoes with a new program.
Residents and the Division of Environmental Health and Protection are teaming up to help to “Block the Bite” and reduce the risk of exposure to disease-carrying mosquitoes in St. Charles County.
Caroline McEwen, Manager for the St. Charles County Mosquito Control program, believes that it takes a joint effort to control mosquitoes in the community.
“When residents take steps to protect themselves and eliminate breeding grounds from their homes, our staff can focus on decreasing the population of disease-carrying pests in our community,” McEwen said.
Staff at the St. Charles County Mosquito Control Program are treating common habitat areas with larvicide to minimize development of adult insects and are spraying targeted areas with insecticide to reduce populations. Additionally, the staff are setting traps around the community to study the local mosquito population.
The division then examines the insects to determine the species and any presence of disease. This is important because knowing the types of mosquitoes enables the staff to better treat populations, as various species behave differently and are active at different times of the day.
Residents in unincorporated St. Charles County, or those who live in Augusta, Cottleville, Dardenne Prairie, Flint Hill, Lake Saint Louis, Portage des Sioux, St. Paul, Weldon Spring, Weldon Spring Heights and Wentzville, should use the Division of Environmental Health and Protection’s online portal to request treatment for nuisance mosquitoes.
Residents living within the city limits of O’Fallon, St. Charles and St. Peters should contact their respective city halls for treatment concerns.
Instances of serious illnesses occurring as a result of mosquito bites are rare, but West Nile Virus and other illnesses are present in Missouri and other parts of the country.
Residents should take precautions by:
- Using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR355 or oil of lemon eucalyptus when outdoors
- Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing or long sleeves and shirts to minimize exposure
- Eliminating potential insect breeding grounds around homes
- Removing trash from areas where water settles for more than five days, including gutters, fountains, ponds and bird baths
Pet owners should also do their part in protecting their animals from mosquito-borne illnesses. Residents should consult with their veterinarians about heartworm control programs, as well as purchasing insect control products specifically designed for animals.
Pet owners should contact their veterinarians if their animal displays any of the following uncommon behaviors:
- Stiffness or joint pain
- Loss of appetite
- Difficulty breathing
- Vomiting or diarrhea,
- Fever
- Unexpected fatigue
For more information about mosquito behavior, prevention tips and disease risks, click here.
