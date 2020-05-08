ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Youth baseball and softball games will resume in parts of the St. Louis area this weekend. One event organizer realizes many parents are split on whether or not their children should be playing.
Rob Worstenholm runs Gametime Tournaments. This weekend nearly two dozen teams will take to these fields in Cottleville, but the rules have changed.
How do you play baseball and social distance? “Well, it's a little tricky but we do have a couple things,” Worstenholm said.
For starters, only three players will be allowed in the dugout. The other players will be required to stand along the fence. The yellow tape on the fence marks every six feet. The umpire will stand behind the pitcher's mound versus standing behind home plate.
“We're also going to space out the parents to make sure we don't have anyone within 6 feet. They also took down the bleachers for fans to sit.
“It's going to feel normal for the first time in a couple months for these kids,” said parent and coach Rob Floyd.
Floyd's son will be on the field. He also coaches and made sure to come by to check on the field’s conditions. He says some parents chose for their kids not to participate and he’s okay with that.
“We have been respectful of the families who aren't ready to play. We understand, we are all fearful - 100 percent - respectful of the ones that aren't playing,” said Floyd.
The decision to move forward by this group was highlighted by Time.com in this article.
Worstenholm and Floyd realize there are strong opinions on both sides.
