ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is looking into what propositions are on the ballot for residents in St. Charles County.
At Central County Fire Department, the firefighters are inching closer to retirement age, but their pension might not be there.
“The average age of a Central County fire fighter is 47, one third of our firefighters are over five years. Many have served the community for over 25 years,” said Jason Meinershagen, the spokesperson for the department.
That’s where Proposition R comes in.
“The money collected from this tax can only be used to support the retirement benefits,” Meinershagen explained.
Prop R asks voters to approve a property tax, an additional ten cents per one hundred dollars valuation. The last time they asked voters for an increase for the pension fund was in 1991. Back then they had 22 employees, now they have 85.
It’s similar to Prop F in O’Fallon.
The fire district is asking their community to also approve a ten cents property tax increase to ensure they are able to provide retirement funds to their first responders.
“Faced with greater risk of cancer, heart attacks, suicide rates are skyrocketing. We want the public to know we do have an aging population within the department and many firefighters working into their 60s, which isn’t beneficial to them or the community,” said O’Fallon Fire Chief Thomas Vineyard.
Their last increase in the pension was in 1994 when they had 17 employees and now they have 71.
Population growth across St. Charles County is spurring the requests for tax hikes.
In New Melle, fire chief Dan Casey says as more and more people move west, they need to keep up.
“As the community grows, we want to be able to provide that same amount of service to the community,” said Case.
Prop Fire is asking voters to approve a $7 million bond for the New Melle Fire Department to pay for capitol needs including a new and updated fire house and needed equiptment like boats for rescues and a new brush fire truck. Case says there’s a mistake on the Warren County ballot that says the bond is for $10 million. The district straddles both counties, and Case said there was a typo only on the Warren County ballot.
Cottleville Fire is also asking voters to approve a nine cents property tax hike called Proposition Health which would also fund their pension program.
To find your sample ballot, check here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.