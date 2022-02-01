St. Charles County Ambulance District readies their new plows to ensure they can reach all patients

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The St. Charles County Ambulance District began staffing their Critical Communications Center at their new headquarters at 10pm Tuesday night.
Deputy chiefs will monitor needs, coordinate resources and maintain communication with the fire departments in the region and the St. Charles County Emergency Management.
"We are anticipating a certain degree of surge Wednesday and Thursday," said Kyle Gaines, spokesperson for SCCAD.
Gaines said they've added staffing and two additional ambulances to deal with the potentially dangerous winter weather. But what could be the most helpful are the new plow trucks the district purchased thanks to the bond issue passed in 2018.
"We have got three plow trucks that will be taking care of our stations. Two of those are newly purchased assets have the capability to go out along with the ambulances if we've got a situation where there's a driveway that's snow covered," said Gaines. "It could make a profound difference for that patient."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.