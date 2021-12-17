ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Ambulance District filled an ambulance with 9,500 pounds of food with the goal of feeding children in mind.
St. Charles County Retirement Communities helped out Friday by adding food to the ambulance. More than 55,000 pounds of food has been collected since the tradition started 12 years ago.
