St. Charles County activates weather emergency hotline

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County activated a hotline for weather emergencies for its residents.
The St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management said the hotline was activated at 3 p.m. for residents needing a safe, warm place to stay Saturday night. Transportation may also be provided.
This comes as the first snow storm hits the St. Louis region. The hotline is 636-395-0492.
