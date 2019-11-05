ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – St. Charles City and Cottleville are asking voters to approve a use tax for online purchases Tuesday.
A use tax is just like a sales tax except it goes to where the buyer lives instead of where the seller is located.
Both ballot measures state that if you spend less than $2,000 over the course of the year then you do not have to remit a use tax. If the bill passes, anyone who makes big online purchases should keep track of that spending.
