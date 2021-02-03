ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A recent rash in car break-ins and thefts has police on high alert across the St. Louis metro. Police said within the last few months, thieves have been bolder, breaking into locked vehicles by smashing windows.
"Overnight there were over 70 vehicles that were hit in St Charles County, Earth City and Maryland Heights," said St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar.
Police in Chesterfield, Ballwin, Manchester, Des Peres, Wildwood, and Arnold all tell News 4 there's been a rash of car break-ins and thefts within the last week.
"When you've got criminal activity that has become the number one public safety issue in the county, you gotta change your approach," said Lohmar.
The new message from Lohmar is if you get caught, you will go to prison, no questions asked. He's also asking judges to set higher bonds to make it more difficult for criminals to get out and re-offend.
"We believe that some of the same groups that are targeting St. Louis County are coming out here and targeting us and we don't think it's just one group, it could be multiple groups doing it," said Ray Juengst, acting chief for St. Charles City.
Juegst, said police chiefs from across the county have been meeting to come up with a plan to aggressively tackle the problem together, starting with information sharing.
"Maybe when O'Fallon has an incident, you know we're notifying each other immediately and we're taking that manpower that we have pulled and focused to it and we're trying to go to areas where we can try to locate suspects when they're leaving," said Juengst.
Police said people are leaving vehicles unlocked, even running, is still a major problem and makes for an easy target for thieves. Police stress the importance of keeping valuables out of plain sight even when vehicles are locked and reporting the crime as soon as possible.
Police also told News 4 most of these criminals are armed and warn about intervening.
