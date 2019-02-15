ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Charles County police are warning Amazon customers about a scam.
The department has received multiple calls from people saying they got a call from an Amazon representative, who told them there has been fraudulent activity on their account.
The person then requests payment, usually in the form of gift cards, wire transfers or personal banking information.
Police say do not give out any of your information or make any payments if you receive such a call.
