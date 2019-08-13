ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Police Department said goodbye to one of their K-9 officers after a cancer diagnosis.
K-9 Officer Baki was born in the Netherlands and served with the department for five years. The 7-year-old worked with his handler, Officer Schmidt.
The department posted on their Facebook page, saying "we are incredibly grateful for Baki's service and will miss him forever."
The post said Baki and Officer Schmidt responded to several emergencies together. Baki helped the department clear buildings and discover narcotics as well as provide backup for officers.
