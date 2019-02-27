O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An O'Fallon, Mo. homeowner wants an O'Fallon police officer who was investigating car break-ins to be charged with breaking and entering.
James Lewis says he was getting ready for work on a snowy January morning when his Ring doorbell camera alerted him to someone on his property.
"At first I didn't know who it was. I was getting ready to come out and confront him. Then I saw the patch and knew it was a police officer," said Lewis.
Lewis' recording shows the officer walk across the grass to Lewis' car in his driveway, open the driver-side door and look inside. The video glitches and in the next frame, the officer is gone.
Lewis says the officer did knock on his house door after checking his car but Lewis says he didn't have time to answer that day. He says the officer and a lieutenant stopped by Wednesday to offer an explanation.
"They said the reason why he did that was he was following the leads and the footprints in the snow and checking for vehicles that had been broken into. But there was no evidence of my vehicle being broke into," said Lewis.
Lewis forwarded News 4 an email exchange between an alderman and the interim police chief, Gary George. In the email, George shares the officer's perspective, saying, "He describes the thefts from unlocked vehicles in that particular neighborhood that night/early morning. He describes how he followed the suspect’s footprints in the snow over various streets and he would open unlocked car doors to see if it appeared any thefts had occurred. If it appeared the vehicle’s interior had been disturbed or items stolen he would then contact the vehicle owner."
The chief went on to say, "I believe the officer was doing his job and proactively tracking the suspect’s footprints in the snow. At the same time, I do understand the homeowner’s concern when he observed our officer open his vehicle door on the Ring doorbell video."
Lewis says when the officer and lieutenant returned Wednesday, he told them he wants to see charges against the officer.
"I would like to see a charge because that's technically breaking and entering. He went into my vehicle without a search warrant, without authorization. There is no evidence of a crime in my vehicle. I'm not wanted for nothing," said Lewis.
News 4 reached out to the O'Fallon, Mo. Police Department multiple times about this case but have not yet heard back.
