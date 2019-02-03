ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If the group behind Better Together can gather enough signatures, the decision to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County will be decided by voters across Missouri.
In St. Charles County, the County Executive said he hopes those on the other side of the river from what could be the unified St. Louis City and County will do their research.
“My first advice to everyone is slow down, you don’t need to decide for 18 months. Let’s study it, let’s talk about it, let’s have a really good debate,” Steve Ehlmann said.
Ehlmann said he’s looked at the plan and believes it’s good for St. Charles County.
“I know we need to do something," Ehlmann said. "I know what we have right now isn’t working, the region as a whole is falling behind the rest of the country.”
As the leader of one of the state’s fastest growing counties, Ehlmann said the merger would have a major impact on the region’s image. While it wouldn’t fix the crime problem, the change in population size would move St. Louis far down the most dangerous cities list.
“I’m afraid there’s a lot of people today who are just crossing the St. Louis region off the list because of some of that bad publicity,” Elhmann said.
Ehlmann said those in St. Charles County and across the state already invest in the City of St. Louis. Whether through historic tax credits or taxes at the airport, Ehlmann believes it’s in the best interest of the region to see St. Louis improve.
“This is probably going to be the last time in my lifetime that were going to have a chance to fix some of these problems so I want to make sure we get it right," Elhmann said.
Not everyone agrees it’s the right plan. Some municipal leaders are looking into alternatives to the Better Together proposal. They hope to gather 19,000 signatures to establish the Board of Freeholders, which would include appointees from St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. It could take up to a year for them to develop a proposal.
But a spokesperson for Better Together does not believe it will impact their plan. The petition is at the Secretary of State’s office, a process that will take around 60 days. Then there will be a six-month legal challenge phase and they expect to begin collecting the signatures needed to put it on the ballot around Labor Day.
If they gather the signatures, the Better Together proposal will be on the November 2020 ballot.
