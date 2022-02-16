ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has mentioned plastering the county prosecutor's face on billboards near major highways to deter criminals from committing crimes, but he said don't expect to see it anytime soon.
Ehlmann told News 4 Wednesday he's not serious about the proposition, but he wants to drive home the sentiment that St. Charles County doesn't tolerate criminal acts.
This comes after the St. Louis metro area has seen numerous car thefts in recent weeks and months, including in St. Charles County.
Last year, St. Charles County authorities created a Vehicle Theft Task Force to crack down on the car thefts and jackings in the county. According to the county, the task force made 150 arrests in 2021. Nearly two months into 2022, the task force has made 74 arrests.
“We need to send the message-and we won’t be able to stop all crime-but we need to let the criminal element know that we’re going to take this seriously, that you’re not just going to get a slap on the wrist from our judges, because the people out here are very concerned about their safety and we’ll do everything we can, and hopefully we won’t have to put up a billboard,” Ehlmann said. "The kinds of people we're arresting are not the kind of people I was talking about 20 years ago. It's not people joyriding. It's people coming out to steal cars, to steal catalytic converters. They're in it for the money.
Ehlmann said he recommends mandatory prison sentences for car thefts.
