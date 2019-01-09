ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles Police Department is recruiting youths interested in a career in law enforcement through their explorer program.
Prospective recruits will learn the ins-and-outs about how to protect and serve the community while attending a year-long program. The open house will be held at the St. Charles City Police Department in Zumbehl Road on Monday.
Explorers between the ages of 14 and 20 years of age will be through the following activities: weekly meetings, event security, defensive tactics, traffic control, ride-alongs and other specialized law enforcement activities.
The meetings will be held from 6 p.m - 8 p.m. every Monday.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.