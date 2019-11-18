ST. CHARLES CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles City wants to help tidy up its residents' yards this week.
Crews will pick up yard waste for free on the same day as your regularly scheduled pick up day.
Crews will take debris like grass clipping, tree limbs and branches.
Last day for the free service is Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.