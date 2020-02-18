ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles City Council members passed one new bill to alter the controversial liquor laws, but decided to rework another which would change food requirements for bars on Main Street.
In 2019, new laws went into effect to crack down on problems on North Main Street in Historic St. Charles. The laws, barely in effect a year, required bars to make 50% of their profits from food sales and established a point system which could lead to a loss of liquor license.
Critics said it hurts business and forced some bars, including Bobby's Place, to close since the laws went into effect.
Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said while the news laws had some positive effect he and members of the city council wanted to take a harder look.
"I am committed to promoting a market-driven environment, and not one artificially suppressed by regulations," said Borgmeyer.
On Tuesday the city council passed a bill to adjust the point system. The amended law allows the expiration of points after 12 months and changes the value of some of the points for violations. The council was also set to vote on a bill which would remove the 50% food requirement but it was withdrawn.
Instead a new bill was introduced which would simply lower the requirement to 30%. The newly amended bill will be voted on in March.
