St. Charles City Annual Lights Competition nominations are in

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.COM) -- It's time for the 18th Annual City Lights Competition in St. Charles City. The competition takes place from now through Wednesday, December 15th.
St. Charles City says it's up to the community to decide who the remaining 10 winners will be. Winners will receive a sign for the yard as well as a special holiday ornament.
So take a guided tour of some of the best Christmas lights in the City and take to social media to vote. Voting and virtual tours are also available on their website.
Winners will be announced Tuesday, December 21st.
