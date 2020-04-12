ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles congregation is offering curbside communion on the first Sunday of every month, as it deals with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor Joseph Taynor, a church member wearing protective gear hands out communion as cars drive up to the church, with few even coming to a stop.
"Our congregation has been really excited about it and it's been successful," he said. "People are able to come to God despite what's going on around us."
Like many churches in the metro area, Mt. Zion Baptist now live streams its Sunday service online, allowing its 60-member congregation a glimpse of normalcy from their living rooms.
“I think people understand and realize what we are faced with is out of our control," he said. "But this is one of the ways we can communicate with family and members and all of that, by the way of technology. So I think technology has really done a great job and in being able to do that.”
Taynor said to his knowledge, none of his parishioners have contracted COVID-19, but those with underlying medical conditions remain on high alert and vigilant.
"It is so important for me, as a leader, to keep our congregation safe," Taylor said. "While it is hard, given it's Easter Sunday, our health is most important."
Taynor said the decision for his church to stream its services is two-fold. Not only does it keep everyone safe, but it brings positivity into lives of his church members at a time when people need it most, he said.
