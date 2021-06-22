ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles church group is currently stuck in Wisconsin after someone stole their van’s catalytic converters.
Over the weekend, a group from First St. Charles United Methodist Church traveled to Milwaukee for a youth mission trip. They said on Monday morning both catalytic converters on their rental van were taken.
The group is now having to make multiple trips with a smaller car to continue their mission, but the associate pastor told News 4 they are hopeful they will get the vehicle fixed to get back home.
"There's been a shortage of parts everywhere. They're not doing one way rentals. And so we are just doing everything to get the vehicle fixed so we can go home on Friday,” said Associate pastor Kate Hanch.
The group says they have filed a police report and are working on alternative ways to get home.
