ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMVO.com) -- Outside The Enchanted Attic, the fall garland is coming down as the owners begin decorating for the holidays, just in time for the annual Christmas Traditions.
For nearly half a century, Christmas Traditions has been a huge part of Main Street, and it’s vital for the businesses.
“It’s huge, it's the biggest month of the year and we really need the sales to survive,” said Diane Rolen, owner of The Enchanted Attic.
This is why she and others are thankful the annual festival is taking place this year despite the pandemic.
“The memories are there, the charm is there, but things are going to be different,” said Ryan Cooper, the festival’s director.
Gone this year is the parade, skits and the full caroler concerts, but the characters will still be there, although masked and socially distanced.
As case numbers in St. Charles County rise, a 106% increase in the last two week, the festival director says, things can still change.
“What our plans are today may not be our plans five days from now. We already in the past week made additional modifications,” said Cooper.
There are signs up and down Main Street asking visitors to socially distance and mask up. But there is no mask mandate in St. Charles County and the county executive does not plan to issue one. However, he is urging people to wear a mask as is the festival’s director.
“We’re hoping everyone does the responsible thing, as the festival director, I can’t make people do anything but I can plead and say let’s just do it and it’ll keep your face warm!” said Cooper.
Opening Day is November 27 from noon - 9 p.m.
