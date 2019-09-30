ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Brian Spinner has been a Cardinals fan for a very, very long time.
“Since the day I was born," he said.
His grandpa got him started down Redbird Road, and he’s been collecting gear every step of the way.
"So at the beginning of the year, we were doing a little spring cleaning around the house and my wife noticed that we had a ridiculous amount of cardinals gear,” Spinner said. “She wanted to donate it but I said, ‘Don't touch the Cardinals gear.’"
So how much does he have exactly?
Well, he decided to take a picture of himself everyday during the regular season wearing a different outfit and post it to Facebook.
He had a few self-imposed rules that get a little complicated, but basically he wore 162 different combinations.
Now, he's in a sort of dud dilemma. He didn't plan on postseason play.
"So there's a few things I could do. I can stop, but my superstitious friends are like, 'No you can't. I could wear my wife’s gear, but that's not really the best option."
He also said he doesn’t want to go out any buy new gear, as it may break the lucky streak.
So Spinner is hoping his Facebook post will get him some.
"Lord knows I don't need any more Cardinals gear, but I'm a superstitious person."
He’s hoping fellow fans will donate some Cardinals clothing to the cause, and get him all the way to a World Series win.
Anything he gets he plans to donate to charity when the postseason comes to an end, which his wife, also a die hard Cardinals fan, is patiently awaiting.
"I leave Cardinals clothes all over the house," Spinner said.
If you've got some gear you'd like to see him wear on his post, or you'd just like to keep the fun going, you can message Brian on Facebook.
