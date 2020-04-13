ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Another Fourth of July celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Charles has canceled its Fourth of July parade and Riverfest celebration this summer over health concerns and public safety.
The Riverfest celebration was scheduled for July 3rd and 4th.
City leaders said they canceled the events out of an abundance of caution, and uncertainty about where things will stand. That uncertainty made planning the event too difficult, and St. Charles said it was in everyone’s best interest to make the decision now.
Earlier this month, Fair Saint Louis and American’s Birthday Parade events in downtown St. Louis were also canceled.
