ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A controversial statue recently removed in Charlottesville, Virginia could find a new home soon in St. Charles. The statue would be placed along the Missouri River.
The statue was taken down in Charlottesville after a plea from a direct descendent of Sacagawea.
Family descendants of Sacagawea claimed the 1919 statue depicts Sacagawea in a subservient role. The mayor of St. Charles, however, doesn’t depict the statue that way.
"Is she positioned at their feet? Yes, but you know why? Because she was a tracker, she was a guide, she was an interpreter so that piece of art expresses her role that way. So that's why I feel strongly that it's not discriminatory, it's not racist, or anything else, it's just a statue,” said Mayor Dan Borgmeyer.
Mayor Borgmeyer says there is another descendant of Sacagawea living in St. Charles who is endorsing the city’s mission to try and acquire the statue.
The city has posted the campaign to its multiple times and the comments have mixed reviews.
The mayor and the city have started a GoFundMe campaign for the effort.
