ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Many restaurants and businesses in St. Charles County are opening their doors to the public after their revenues have been slashed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Valenti's Delicatessen and Marketplace has been open for take-out and curbside delivery throughout the pandemic, but opened its dining room to customers on Monday.
“I hope people aren’t scared to come in," said owner Joe Ancmon. "I think with the amount of people on this block that know us, they know our practices, like many of the businesses down here they’re all family owned and operated and they all know everybody, so hopefully there will be a level of comfort here where you might not have that with a chain."
Ancmon said the building has a maximum capacity of 49 people. With staff, it will allow for around 12 customers to dine-in at one time. Additionally, Ancmon said he'll employ one person to sanitize all tables after they're used.
"Going forward, all of our cylinders are clicking," Ancmon said. "Our delivery, our catering, all of that was working, we just needed people, fuel to keep the engine going. I think as people start to come back, I think we're going to begin seeing a pretty good uptick in business."
Since the dining room closed, he's seen a 33 percent drop in sales compared to before the pandemic. However, he's encouraged by delivery services like Grubhub, a service he said he never would have considered utilizing before.
"We never did that before this," he said. "We can't control the delivery, so we thought it was a control issue with the quality of food, but the feedback we're getting--I was wrong. People like it."
Despite the drop in sales, Ancmon said he has not had to lay off any of his nine staff members.
