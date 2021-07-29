These companies are requiring COVID-19 vaccines for their employees

After months of encouraging employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, companies are beginning to take a harder line and are rolling out mandates — a dramatic escalation of Corporate America's approach to halting the spread of the virus.

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles business is requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30, 2021.

“Our main priority at Ole Tyme is making sure our employees and customers are safe,” said Joan Daleo, President and CEO of Ole Tyme Produce. “During the pandemic and on-going, we remain committed to our employees and customers in being transparent with them through the decision-making process.”

The largest regional woman-owned fresh food distributor said many of their external customers have released public guidelines requiring visitors to their facilities and campuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The company stated there are reasons an employee may be exempt from the vaccine requirement and accommodation requests will be reviewed.

Ole Tyme Produce provides produce to schools, restaurants, catering services and sports venues.

