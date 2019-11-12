ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles business owner says the lack of handicapped parking spots is leaving customers in limbo and she wants the situation resolved before her bakery's grand opening.
Joylynn Waggoner is set to open a second bakery on Main Street in December. Inside, construction has been Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) friendly, but she is worried about the lack of handicapped spots on the street. Instead, there are handicapped spots in a parking garage up a slope.
“It’s important on Main Street to allow people that have mobility issues to access all that Main Street has to offer,” Waggoner said.
The issue hits close to home for Waggoner, whose business partner copes with Multiple Sclerosis, and her husband carries an oxygen tank around the clock.
“He actually has a rare diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension, so I know first hand what’s its like to park down the street,” said Waggoner.
Waggoner started a petition in the hope of bringing awareness to issue. In the last 24 hours, it already gathered 100 signatures. Waggoner also sent a letter to city hall in October.
The mayor said it's tough to give every storefront owner their own handicapped spot because of the construction and other ADA requirements.
The ADA requires parking lots with 1-25 spaces to have at least one handicapped-accessible parking space.
St. Charles officials said the landlord could give permission for a spot right behind the store. Waggoner said her bakery may have to open without the space but she said she won’t stop pushing to make Main Street more accessible to all.
The city said it is now working to see what changes can be made to add handicapped spots on Main Street.
