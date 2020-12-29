ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Charles business owner started a GoFundMe page Monday hoping to raise $25,000 to pay for more security cameras on Main Street.
"I would support it, you know, sure, more cameras are great," said Jim Schappe, owner of Tuners on Main Street.
The request for more cameras comes just days after surveillance cameras captured a man shoot another man on Main Street Saturday night. Marcell Foster of St. Louis County is charged in the shooting.
In September, police ordered all bars close after fights broke out in businesses and in parking lots in Old St. Charles.
"It's really just gotten kinda progressively worse in 2020 and during the COVID era," said the businessman who started the GoFundMe and asked News 4 not to identify him.
He believes the crime has gotten worse due to more people coming to St. Charles from other areas where tighter coronavirus restrictions are in place.
There are currently six cameras on Main Street. There are plans to upgrade five of them next week. The business man behind the GoFundMe is hoping adding additional cameras will help cut down on crime.
"There's definitely going to be some of that going away when the pandemic goes away. Some of the people that are coming down here don't have anywhere else to go," he said.
St. Charles Mayor, Dan Borgmeyer said most businesses have their own cameras.
"I don't think cameras necessarily prevent crime, but they certainly give us actionable evidence and things we need to go to court," said Borgmeyer.
The business owner pushing for more cameras wants a system that offers real-time streaming video for police.
"If somebody feels safer and that might help, then I'm okay with that, but I don't know that I would give to that GoFundMe. I just think that most businesses have enough, their own cameras, what more cameras do you need really?" said Shari Mezo, who frequents restaurants on Main Street.
St. Charles police said they support the idea of adding more cameras, saying they'll use any resources available.
Borgmeyer said he's hoping to invest in SkyCop, a mobile surveillance camera that can be moved anywhere. He said funds raised from this GoFundMe could potentially be used to purchase SkyCop.
