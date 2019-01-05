ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- With a new year, often comes new laws.
Owners of bars and restaurants in St. Charles are certainly paying attention to one new law. Many are re-thinking their business model after a new liquor law went into effect.
The closure at Bobby's Place was noticeable.
Aside from the lights being out, a lot of conversation among those walking Main Street in St. Charles was about how a new liquor law may have forced the bar to close.
Employees of several bars and restaurants expressed concerns with the laws to News 4 but did not want to talk on camera.
Foot traffic on main street in St. Charles was steady but business owners and managers are getting ready to see a sudden slow down. Many fear the city's liquor law that changed last fall could drive out businesses.
"Change is hard and people always fear change. I am sure they have legitimate concerns," said customer Robyn Metz.
Sources tell News 4 Bobby's Place is the first to leave because of the new regulations.
"Obviously with other bars and restaurants closing, individuals who went to Bobby's Place will go elsewhere. But, it's also said other bars and restaurants will close down because of that," said customer Debbie Patrick.
Changes include a point system allowing city leaders to revoke a bar's license if they rack up 6.5 points or if they get three violations within a certain period.
Offenses like underage drinking would be three points.
More serious violations like a weapon in a bar or even a homicide would score a 3.5. The other change requires more than 50 percent of sales to come from food.
The points system applies to all bars in St. Charles City but the changes to the food and drink portion of the ordinance applies only to historic north Main Street.
Local bars have until the end of 2019 to make the changes.
