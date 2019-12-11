ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman who allegedly stole credit cards from a family she babysat for and used them to buy holiday gifts is in custody Wednesday.
St. Charles County police said a mother hired Laura Templeton through an online referral source for a babysitting gig.
Once she was alone in the house, Templeton allegedly stole the woman’s wallet with her debit and credit cards inside, police said.
Then about a half hour after leaving the victim’s home, police said Templeton made the first of six unauthorized purchases using one of the stolen credit cards. Within 24 hours, she had racked up close to $400 in purchases, according to police. She bought holiday gifts, household items, and gas.
The St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney charged Templeton with five counts of stealing and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. Thanks to public tips, she was arrested Monday.
Law enforcement says Templeton may have other victims as she used several services, apps, and social media accounts to promote her child care services.
Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Templeton is asked to call 636-949-3002 or contact Detective Anderson at 636-949-3000, ext. 2523.
