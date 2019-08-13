ST. ANN (KMOV.com) – A St. Ann restaurant was damaged when an SUV crashed into it overnight.
The vehicle went into the Quik Wok in the 10600 block of St. Charles Rock Road before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The driver was not injured in the crash.
Authorities said the incident is being handled as an accident and no impairment of the driver is suspected. There was light rain at the time of the crash, which may have been a factor.
The building inspector said crews will need to cleanup the debris and make temporary repairs before the restaurant can reopen.
