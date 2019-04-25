ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Ann residents say they are against the city’s proposal to allow for a tow company to move onto city-owned property near Industrial Drive and St. Charles Rock Road.
“Big diesel engines, loud, noisy,” said one resident.
Residents took their concerns to city leaders during a meeting earlier this month. They fear the move will bring noise, blight and traffic concerns to nearby homes. The area is mostly residential.
City records show if approved, the city would allow for Doc’s Towing to build a driveway between two homes on Gregory Court.
The city says they have not approved the proposal yet.
Alderman Steve Triplett says they want to get more input from to find a common ground that will work for both the tow company and residents.
Leaders stated during the meeting they’ve downsized several city buildings and don’t need the space, saying they’re looking to lease.
Other leaders say the lease agreement with the tow company would be their way of getting rid of the property while also collecting revenue for the city.
The city says most of the trucks will come in on Industrial Drive and won’t travel on Gregory Court.
They say less than 100 vehicles will be stored at the location.
The city says they plan to have another meeting before making a final decision.
