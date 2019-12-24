ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Ann police used a gadget to catch a suspect in a chase on Sunday.
Anthony Patrick is charged with resisting arrest.
The chase was caught on dashcam video. Police say an officer tried to pull Patrick over on Geraldine near Livingston.
“We had a vehicle traveling over the double the speed limit in a residential neighborhood,” said St. Ann police officer Daniel Mudd.
Officers say they lost the burgundy 2017 Ford Escape that Patrick was driving but later spotted it approaching eastbound I-70. One of the officers fired a device called Star Chase.
“We basically shoot these out from our front bumper, they stick to the back of the car and typically the people that are running from us don’t know they are there,” said Mudd.
The first shot missed but the second shot stuck.
“It’s got some glue on this side, a magnet inside here which sucks it into the vehicle. There is a tracking device built into it,” said Mudd.
Police say they later tracked down Patrick in St. Louis City on Plover near West Florissant, driving the wrong way down a one-way street before slamming into a patrol car, which then hit a telephone pole.
Both Patrick and a passenger then ran in different directions before Patrick was arrested. Patrick told officers he led officers on a chase because the passenger was a felon who had a gun, police say.
Patrick is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The passenger remains on the run.
