ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Ann police are searching for a suspect who led officers on a high speed chase that ended in a crash Thursday.
According to the department, officers were pursuing a speeding vehicle on St. Charles Rock Road when the driver crashed into a St. Ann police cruiser.
The officer was not injured, but the suspect fled the crash scene on foot and managed to elude officers.
Police reportedly know the man's identity and say he has a violent past for robbery, assault, and burglary.
The vehicle he was driving was determined to have been stolen out of O'Fallon.
